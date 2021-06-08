Special Election: Clay County residents vote ‘no’ on new courthouse, jail

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Results from the June 8 election in Vermillion are in, with residents voting on the mayor race, school board, and bond issue.
Of 2,338 total votes, 66% of Clay County voters said no to the $41 million bond issue.
Clay County Bond Election
|Votes
|Yes
|766
|No
|1544
Under Votes — 27
In the mayor race, 1,732 were polled. Kelsey Collier-Wise garnered 886 of the votes, with Ryun Fischbach coming in second.
Mayoral Election
|Candidates
|Votes
|Kelsey Collier-Wise
|886
|Aaron Kerkhove
|25
|Tammy Seney Baisden
|178
|Ryun Fischbach
|391
|Ryan S. Church
|216
Under Votes — 27
In the race for a spot on the Vermillion School District School Board, Rachel E. Olson received 1,414 votes of the 4,202 total votes.
School Board Member Vermillion School District 13-1
|Candidates
|Votes
|Rachel E. Olson
|1,414
|Shane Nordyke
|1,070
|Wade A. Larson
|661
Under Votes — 1,053