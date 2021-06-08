Special Election: Clay County residents vote ‘no’ on new courthouse, jail

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Results from the June 8 election in Vermillion are in, with residents voting on the mayor race, school board, and bond issue.

Of 2,338 total votes, 66% of Clay County voters said no to the $41 million bond issue.

Clay County Bond Election



Votes Yes 766 No 1544 Over Votes — 1

Under Votes — 27

In the mayor race, 1,732 were polled. Kelsey Collier-Wise garnered 886 of the votes, with Ryun Fischbach coming in second.

Mayoral Election



Candidates Votes Kelsey Collier-Wise 886 Aaron Kerkhove 25 Tammy Seney Baisden 178 Ryun Fischbach 391 Ryan S. Church 216 Over Votes — 1

Under Votes — 27

In the race for a spot on the Vermillion School District School Board, Rachel E. Olson received 1,414 votes of the 4,202 total votes.

School Board Member Vermillion School District 13-1