Special Election: Clay County residents vote ‘no’ on new courthouse, jail

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Results from the June 8 election in Vermillion are in, with residents voting on the mayor race, school board, and bond issue.

Of 2,338 total votes, 66% of Clay County voters said no to the $41 million bond issue.

Clay County Bond Election
Votes
Yes766
No1544
Over Votes — 1
Under Votes — 27

In the mayor race, 1,732 were polled. Kelsey Collier-Wise garnered 886 of the votes, with Ryun Fischbach coming in second.

Mayoral Election

Candidates Votes
Kelsey Collier-Wise886
Aaron Kerkhove25
Tammy Seney Baisden178
Ryun Fischbach391
Ryan S. Church216
Over Votes — 1
Under Votes — 27

In the race for a spot on the Vermillion School District School Board, Rachel E. Olson received 1,414 votes of the 4,202 total votes.

School Board Member Vermillion School District 13-1

CandidatesVotes
Rachel E. Olson1,414
Shane Nordyke1,070
Wade A. Larson661
Over Votes — 4
Under Votes — 1,053

