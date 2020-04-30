Special education moves online with the help of parents

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Parents and students are adjusting to a new reality with the classroom settings going online. But for families with kids that have disabilities, going online for learning has been a challenge

“Starting with the flags, something he loves you know that really pushes him to do all the other work that he needs to do,” said Sonia De Leon, a mother of a child with autism.

De Leon and her son Damion are adapting to a new routine learning online through Zoom calls and google classroom.

“For him to be able to see his teachers and work with them, he has improved you know him just wanting to work on his homework, so it has been very helpful,” said De Leon.

“Having the parent there and take over and help the student has been wonderful and all my parents have been so wonderful and I appreciate everything they have done for their student continued learning,” said Jessica Johnson, a special education director at South Sioux City School District.

Two to three times a week, Damion’s mother De Leon is loading up the family iPad so that he is able to connect with his teacher.

“I have been using Google Slides to present the content and make it more interactive to keep them more engaged. Rather than introducing new skills, I’m just trying to make sure they are maintaining the knowledge that we have had, we have already covered,” said Johnson.

It’s a team effort helping students like Damion’s development stay on track so that he’s ready to start school back up in the fall.

“You know they are just wonderful. I am so grateful, and I am very appreciative of the teachers,” said De Leon.