Good afternoon Siouxland, and happy Saturday! I know it’s been pretty gloomy out there today with the showers across the area, but tonight we will start to see some gradual clearing with dry conditions moving in. Tomorrow, we will see the 80s return to the area, leading to a pleasant Labor Day. Temperatures this afternoon are on the cooler side, being reported in the 60s across the area. We also have a light breeze from the southeast between 10 and 15 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen scattered showers across the area since this morning. The good news is, we will start to see those showers becoming lighter as they slowly make their way out of the area by this evening. Looking at local rainfall totals across the area so far today, you can see that Siouxland has gotten anywhere from a tenth of an inch near Storm Lake, to a third of an inch in Sioux City, to slightly larger amounts just under an inch out by Yankton. Tonight, we will have dry conditions with skies becoming partly cloudy as we fall to a low of 59. To see your full extended forecast, head over to our website, siouxlandproud.com, at 6 p.m. to see the live stream of tonight’s newscast!