Special Digital Edition: KCAU 9 News, 6:20 p.m.

SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports
by: KCAU Staff
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With an NFL playoff game taking over on Channel 9, there won’t be a 6 p.m. newscast.
To help the community stay up-to-date on what is happening in Siouxland, KCAU 9 is airing a digital edition of our newscast at 6:20 p.m.
If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page. Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.