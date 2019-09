Good afternoon and happy Saturday Siouxland! Today has been fairly decent with some sunshine and cooler temperatures, but that’s not going to be sticking around much longer. We have a chance for some strong to severe weather tomorrow, leading to a very wet week ahead, and fall like temperatures hovering in the 60s. Temperatures this afternoon are pretty close to what we will be seeing throughout the week ahead, as they are being reported in the 60s across Siouxland. It is also a bit breezy out there today with winds coming from the east between 10 and 15 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been fairly dry with the exception of a few light isolated showers that moved through parts of Siouxland earlier this afternoon. Tonight we will be cooling off as we fall to a low of 59, but we will also see showers with the chance for some isolated thunderstorms possible overnight tonight. And those showers and thunderstorms are going to be sticking around through tomorrow, so I would like to point out that we are under a slight risk for severe weather tomorrow. This means that thunderstorms could end up being strong to severe throughout the day tomorrow. I will continue to monitor those storms as the make their way into Siouxland and keep you all updated. As always, tune into siouxlandproud.com at 5:55 pm and 6:20 pm for a short live news and weather update, and tune into KCAU 9 News at 10 tonight for your full extended forecast.