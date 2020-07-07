Special ACT testing opportunities to take place in Sioux City August

by: Reilly Mahon

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Board of Regents is working to make sure students across Iowa have opportunities to take the ACT due to the pandemic closing schools earlier this spring.

The special ACT testing opportunities will take place on four separate dates throughout August for Iowa high school students that are graduating this winter or upcoming spring semester.

The Board of Regents will be hosting ACT tests in Sioux City, in addition to on-campus locations. This is part of their statewide efforts to help students continue their education.

Sioux City tests will take place at Western Iowa Tech Community College on:

  • Wednesday, August 5
  • Monday, August 17
  • Wednesday, August 19
  • Saturday, August 22

Officials said the scores from any of these special on-campus ACT will be valid and accepted only by the three State of Iowa Regent Institutions:

  • University of Iowa
  • Iowa State University
  • University of Northern Iowa

Those interested in taking the ACT must be an Iowa high school student who is graduating this winter or spring of 2021 and be a first-time ACT test taker.

To register for an on-campus ACT test or for additional information, click here.

