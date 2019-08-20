Speaker helps motivate Bishop Heelan teachers

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Bishop Heelan students may not be in the classrooms yet, but their teachers are already getting ready for the new school year.

To help with that, the school district brought in a motivational speaker to talk with the teachers.

Cheri Helmer-Riensche, a retired music teacher from Nebraska, gave a presentation Tuesday. And with her 40 years experience in the classroom, she says communication with the students is the biggest part of making the school year run smoothly.

“People don’t always like us or respond to us because we’re not like them. But unless we\, as relationship givers, give that and help them understand who we are, then it opens up a whole new world,” said Helmer-Riensche.

Kindergarten through 9th grade students will be back in the classroom Friday, while Bishop Heelan 10th through 12th graders have until next Monday before heading back.