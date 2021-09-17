Sparklight warns against door-to-door salesman scams

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Police received a report of a man impersonating a Sparklight salesperson Monday, but Sparklight doesn’t have any door-to-door sales representatives. 

Officials with the Sioux City Police Department said a man came to the door of a residence in the 4500 block of Garfield Street, claiming to be a Sparklight representative.  

The resident contacted Sparklight, who informed them that they do not conduct door-to-door sales.  

Sparklight posted to their Facebook page Friday and said their technicians will always wear a Sparklight uniform with a badge and drive a Sparklight vehicle. Sparklight Contractor partners also carry a Sparklight badge.  

In Sioux City, it is required by law that persons conducting door-to-door sales must obtain a permit and carry a copy of that permit with them when conducting sales, according to officials.  

This law excludes non-profits (such as Girl Scouts) and charitable organizations and may be different in other cities and states.  

View the Sioux City Code here.  

If anyone is approached by a door-to-door salesperson, ask to see a permit, or contact local police.

Police advise caution when providing personal information to any unsolicited offers.  

