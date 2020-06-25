Sparklight to extend pandemic relief efforts through rest of 2020

PHOENIX, Arizona (KCAU) – Sparklight announced it will extend many of its relief measures that were set to expire on June 30 to help customers and communities in need during the pandemic on Wednesday.

The extended relief measures will now go through December 31..

The company will continue to make available its 15 Mbps residential internet plan for $10 a month for the first three months of service to help low-income families and those most impacted by the virus, such as seniors and college students.

Sparklight also announced it will extend access to free public WiFi hotspots across its footprint through the end of the year in order to keep individuals and communities connected during the crisis.

The company will also be taking the following actions:

They will work with residential and small business internet and phone customers who have been harmed financially by the pandemic to keep them connected, including waiving fees through July 31 and offering flexible payment plans.

They will permanently boost a majority of the company’s residential internet data plans by an additional 50 to 300 GB for free (based on plan) as of July 1.

They will be partnering with communities, hospitals, medical centers, and other essential institutions in addressing their unique broadband connection needs and challenges.

“As effects from the COVID-19 pandemic continue to impact our customers and communities, a fast and reliable internet connection is essential for staying in touch with family, friends, school, and work. We remain steadfast in standing by our company promise of keeping our customers and communities connected to what matters most during these difficult times,” President and CEO Julie Laulis said.

For more information customers can call 877-692-2253.