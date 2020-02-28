Sparklight to award $15,000 to help students dream bigger

PHOENIX, Arizona (KCAU) – Schools and organizations serving K-12 students in Sparklight communities have been given the opportunity to win $3,000 to fund their technology project or club.

This opportunity comes from Sparklight’s annual Dream Bigger social media campaign.

K-12 schools and organizations in communities throughout the 21 states Sparklight serves can enter the Dream Bigger social media campaign by sharing a photo and a written entry.

The written entry should include how the money would be used to help fund the school’s or organization’s technology project, whether it’s for equipment, competition fees, field trips, etc. It also needs to include how the money will benefit the students.

Five entries will be selected to receive the $3,000 prize.

“We are continuously impressed by the diverse and innovative ways students in our communities are utilizing technology, both inside and outside the classroom. In an increasingly digital world, today’s students are the architects of our future. We are excited to see how technology is helping students in the communities we serve dream bigger and we want to do our part to help make those dreams happen,” Sparklight’s Senior Director of Corporate Communications, Trish Niemann said.

Entries will be accepted from March 2 through March 20. To enter the Dream Bigger social media campaign, click here.

There will be ten finalists selected by Sparklight and the winner will be determined by public voting from March 23 through March 27.

The finalists, as well as the schools and organizations selected to receive the donations, will be highlighted on Sparklight’s social media channels, including Facebook and Instagram.