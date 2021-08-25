Sparklight to award $1,000 to active community members

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sparklight announced it will award individuals making a difference in their communities.

Individuals throughout the 21 states Sparklight serves can nominate a fellow community to receive $1,000 as part of the provider’s “A Stronger Connection” social media campaign.

Nominees are considered individuals who make a difference in their communities through volunteering, caregiving, teaching, and more.

“Sparklight is committed to connecting our customers and communities to what matters most,” said Sparklight’s Senior Director of Corporate Communications, “We want to recognize those individuals in the communities we serve who are also building connections, those often-unsung heroes who make lasting impact on the lives of their friends and neighbors.”

To nominate someone in Siouxland, visit the website and share a photo and a written entry outlining how the nominee works to build connections in their community.

Entries will be accepted through Sept. 15.

Winners will be highlighted on Sparklight’s social media channels, Facebook and Instagram.