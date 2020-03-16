Sparklight opens WiFi hotspots for public use during coronavirus crisis

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sparklight announced on Monday that it is opening WiFi hotspots across its footprint for public use during the coronavirus crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected to online resources they want and need.

The Sioux City location’s WiFi hotspot can be accessed in the office parking lot that’s located at 900 Stueben Street.

The company announced on Friday that it’s making unlimited data available on all internet services for 30 days, as well as, offering payment deferrals and waiving late fees for 60 days for its customers.

We live and work in the communities we serve and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), so we want to do our part to help. We understand that our customers rely on their Internet service to stay connected to family, work, school and information, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time. From Julie Laulis, President and CEO of Sparklight

Sparklight plans to reassess after 30 days based on the continued impact and evolving nature of COVID-19.