Sparklight makes unlimited data available for all internet plans, waives late fees for customers impacted by coronavirus

PHOENIX, AZ (KCAU) – Sparklight announced on Friday that it will make unlimited data available on all internet services for 30 days and waiving late fees for its customers for the next 60 days.

The company said it will help ease the financial burden and be able to provide continued connectivity for its customers impacted by the coronavirus.

We live and work in the communities we serve and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), so we want to do our part to help. We understand that our customers rely on their Internet service to stay connected to family, work, school, and information, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time. From Julie Laulis, President and CEO of Sparklight

Sparklight is also offering 60-day payment deferrals to the customers who call to make arrangements.

It plans to reassess after 30 days based on the continued impact and changing nature of COVID-19.

