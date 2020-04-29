Sparklight extends COVID-19 response efforts through June 30

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KCAU) – Sparklight announced on Tuesday that it will extend its commitment to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC)’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge.

The company said it’s an effort to provide continued connectivity for its customers and the communities it reaches.

Sparklight mentions the effort will also ease the financial burden of those who are impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

They initially committed to the FCC’s pledge on March 13 and will extend the following activities through June 30:

Waiving of late charges and suspending disconnection of internet services for residential and small business customers who are unable to pay their bills due to disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Opening of free WiFi hotspots in local office parking lots and other public areas across its footprint for public use during the crisis in order to keep individuals and communities connected. Sparklight and the other Cable One family of brands have opened more than 140 WiFi hotspots since March 16, and working to continue to open more WiFi hotspots in other public areas.

“Access to internet service is critical during these unprecedented times, and we remain committed to ensuring our customers and communities stay connected to family, work, school, and information,” said Julie Laulis, President and CEO of Sparklight.

The company will also continue to make available through June 30 a low-cost 15 Mbps residential internet plan for $10 a month to help low-income families and those impacted by coronavirus challenges that include college students and senior citizens.