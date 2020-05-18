Sparklight experiencing internet, cable outage in Sioux City on Monday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sparklight is experiencing an internet and cable outage in the Sioux City area on Monday.

The company said on its Facebook page Monday that they’re “aware of an issue impacting internet and cable service to customers in the Sioux City area.”

Sparklight mentions that their technicians are working to get this resolved “as quickly as possible.”

The company said in the post that they apologize for any inconvenience and thanks its customers for their patience.

Sparklight mentions it will continue to provide updates as they become available.