Sparklight donates $300,000 to support COVID-19 relief, including $4,000 to Food Bank of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sparklight donates $300,000 in an effort to assist with COVID-19 relief efforts across their 21-state footprint, including $4,000 to Food Bank of Siouxland in Sioux City.

The company and other Cable One family of brands have donated $150,000 to the Meals on Wheels America COVID-19 Response Fund and $150,000 to local food banks in the markets that they serve.

Sparklight has set an example for others by helping us to ensure America’s vulnerable seniors will continue to receive the meals they desperately need amid this national crisis. This generous donation will go a long way in providing certainty during these uncertain times, and I speak on behalf of the nationwide Meals on Wheels network in expressing our deep appreciation. From Kristine Templin, Chief Development Officer, Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America supports more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger.

They serve almost every community in America, along with more than two million staff and volunteers that deliver nutritious meals, friendly visits, and safety checks that enable the country’s seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity.

Meals on Wheels and local food banks are fulfilling the critical need of feeding at-risk community members who might otherwise go hungry due to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud to support their mission through donations that will help provide immediate aid to individuals who have been hit hardest during this unprecedented crisis. From Julie Laulis, President and CEO of Sparklight

Sparklight has also opened up more than 120 free WiFi hotspots in local office parking lots and other public areas across their footprint for public use during the pandemic in order to keep individuals and the communities connected.

Their associates are showing effort to out their community by making masks for first responders, sending gift baskets and hot meals from local restaurants to fire stations, hospitals, and police stations, and donating books to senior centers, and more.