Spanish exchange teachers teach at Irving Elementary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa has 18 exchange teachers from Spain and four of them are teaching in Siouxland.

They’re teaching at Irving Dual Language Elementary School this year. Students have half their lessons taught in English, and the second half taught in Spanish.

These teachers not only bringing a different perspective into the classroom, but a unique way to help showcase the Spanish culture.

“They are mixing both languages, which is fine, but the first thing they have to understand me and then they can be able to express themselves,” Hellen De La Plaza said.

De La Plaza has been in the U.S for three years and plans to extend her time at Irving Elementary School by two more years.