Spalding Park students celebrate 1,000 days of education

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Students all over Sioux City spent part of Tuesday celebrating their 100th day of the school year, but for one 5th grade class, it was an even bigger milestone.

Tuesday marked the 1,000th day of their education. Fifth-grade students at Spalding Park Elementary have been in school 1,000 days since they began kindergarten.

The kids celebrated by dressing up and doing fun activities, like making a 1,000 link paper chain.

The kids’ teacher says it’s been great watching them grow up. “I think it’s amazing.

“I think just where they start at and just from one year to the next, the growth that they make in their reading and math skills,” said 5th-grade teacher Laura Lewis.

Kids also took time to complete 1,000 jumping jacks, along with making 100 Valentine’s Day cards to give to kids at a local hospital.