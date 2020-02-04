Live Now
Non-stop coverage of Iowa Caucuses

Spalding Park elementary students participate in mock caucus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School Students learned the importance of voting and elections.

100 Spalding Park Elementary third graders had the chance to vote on the presidential candidate of their choice.

Spalding Elementary teacher, Sunshine Myers, said this is a good opportunity for them to put what they’ve been learning into action.

“Hopefully they’ll go home and be proud they were able to participate on such a big day in the state of Iowa,” said Myers.

Myers said she hopes the students can take away the importance and responsibility of voting.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories