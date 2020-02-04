Spalding Park elementary students participate in mock caucus

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School Students learned the importance of voting and elections.

100 Spalding Park Elementary third graders had the chance to vote on the presidential candidate of their choice.

Spalding Elementary teacher, Sunshine Myers, said this is a good opportunity for them to put what they’ve been learning into action.

“Hopefully they’ll go home and be proud they were able to participate on such a big day in the state of Iowa,” said Myers.

Myers said she hopes the students can take away the importance and responsibility of voting.