NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Plans for a new soybean processing plant are in the works near Norfolk.

Pending state and local approvals, groundbreaking for a new 480-acre site for the development of Norfolk Crush LLC is expected to start in the spring, according to a release from N Bowdish Company. It will be built in Madison County near Norfolk.

N Bowdish Company LLC is an Iowa-based company that develops projects for the ag sector.

The company’s president and CEO, Nick Bowdish, said that the plant will be the “first modern soybean processing facility to begin operations in Nebraska.”

Nick Bowdish, N Bowdish Company LLC president and CEO

The plant will cost about $375 million and will crush 38.5 million bushels of soybeans a year, or about 110,00 bushels daily. The release stated that the plant will create 50 to 55 jobs. In a day, officials expected the plant will produce 2,420 tons of soybean meal, 1.28 million pounds of crude soybean oil, and 220 tons of pelleted soybean hulls per year. The soymeal and soy hulls which contain highly digestible fiber will be used

in livestock feed rations.

The release states they expect the plant to unload trucks at 60,000 bushels per hour.

Norfolk Crush has selected Fagen, Inc. to be the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor for the plant. Fagen, Inc. President and CEO Chris Howard said that his company is excited to work with Bowdish.

“The Norfolk area is a great location for a soybean crush facility, which will make a lasting, positive impact on the region,” Howard said.

He added that they started to work on securing equipment in October 2021 so that the plant could be operational in 2024.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts praised the project.

“The driving force behind our success is the hard work of innovators and leaders like Nick,” Ricketts said. “Under his leadership, value-added projects have enhanced our agriculture sector by better enabling our farmers, ranchers, and feeders to do what they do best: feed and fuel the world. Norfolk Crush will be a great

addition to support our soybean production in the state.”

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said the community is excited about this significant investment into the area.

“This value-added ag venture not only creates great jobs in and around our community, but it provides area farmers with additional market options by preparing products for use in rapidly growing national markets like renewable diesel. It’s agricultural investment that will benefit Norfolkans and northeast Nebraskans for years to come,” Moenning said.

Union Pacific Railroad and the Nebraska Central Railroad Company will serve Norfolk Crush.