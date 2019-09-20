Soybean crops behind schedule for some Siouxland farmers

JACKSON, Neb. (KCAU) – Some farmers say they are still waiting for some soybeans to pod, and while the weather remains unpredictable, it could have an effect on local consumers.

Taylor Nelson, a soybean farmer near Jackson, Nebraska, said by now the majority of his soybean crop are usually just about ready for harvest but not this year.

He said much of his crop is still weeks away from being mature.

“Some crops did get planted timely and so we’ll be able to harvest them on schedule, but some crops still have a long way to go. That can create some challenges into the fall with being able to get things done timely and in this case, move on to corn as well and get that done,” said Nelson.

Grant Kimberley, the marketing director for the Iowa Soybean Association, explained this years podding rate compared to last years.

“Usually as of September 8, you’d have 99 percent of the crops setting pods, but this year it was only 92 percent. While that may sound like a small percentage, when you’re talking about millions of acres, those percentages make up a big chunk of land,” said Kimberley.

With about six weeks until winter weather makes its a way to Siouxland, the trickle-down effect of immature crops could hurt the pockets of local consumers.

“It would mean lower yield if you had an early frost or the whole crop wasn’t able to mature down, and so that means prices would probably have to increase a little bit because you would have less production,” said Kimberley.

Soybeans take three to five months to mature. They also need a period of dry weather after reaching maturity before they can be harvested.