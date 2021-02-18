Southwest Power Pool ends energy emergency alert

The Southwest Power Pool said as of Thursday morning, there is no longer under an energy emergency alert (EEA).

Officials said that they are going to continue conservative operation until Saturday at 10 p.m. due to continuing high loads and other implications of severe cold.

Barbara Sugg, SPP president and chief executive officer, said SPP thanks everyone for their response to the “historic event.”

“This has been a case study in everyone doing their part on behalf of the greater good. We take our responsibility to keep the lights on very seriously and appreciate the trust placed in us to do so. Thanks to voluntary conservation by people across our 14-state region, the quick actions taken by local utilities, and the dedication and expertise of our operators, we’re thankful we could keep the region-wide impact of this storm to a minimum,” Sugg said.

The Southwest Power Pool was at a level 3 alert Wednesday morning and moving downwards throughout the day until removing the EEA Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m.