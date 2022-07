IRETON, Iowa (KCAU) — Southern Sioux County Rural Water System is asking some customers to conserve water due to a leak.

The utility company told KCAU 9 that there is a leak along the line they are unable to locate that is draining the Liberty Water Tower.

As it is being drained, the company is asking their customers south of county road C-38 in Plymouth County to take measures to conserve water.

Southern Sioux County Rural Water System said it would provide more information as they learn more.