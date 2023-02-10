SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A southern rock band that formed in the mid 1990s is headed to Sioux City in May.

BlackHawk will be at the Anthem at Hard Rock Casino in Sioux City on May 6. The band, which is said to have never quite fit the country music mold, has sold over 7 million albums. Their hits included “Goodbye Says It All”, “Every Once in a While”, and “I Sure Can Smell the Rain” all of which were Top 5 hits.

While the band was releasing music in the 1990s, keyboard player and backup vocalist Dave Robbins said that younger audiences are still finding their music.

“Our audiences today are often full of 18 to 30 years olds,” said Robbins. “They listened to us as kids, and still have a love for the music we made. That’s a big part of what propels us to keep creating as writers and performers.”

The group was nominated for an Academy of County Music Awards nomination for best new vocal group or duo in 1993.

Tickets for the show are now on sale, they will be available here or at the Rock Shop. Standing admission tickets are $30. VIPS chairs are available for $50 or $75 for a VIP Booth.