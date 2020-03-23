Southern Hills Mall to temporary close until further notice

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Southern Hills Mall will be temporarily closed until further notice.
The mall said it will be closed starting Monday night at 7 p.m.
They also mention that the top priority is “protecting the health and safety of our employees, guests, and retailers.”
Read the full statement from the Southern Hills Mall below.
In recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19, Southern Hills Mall will be closed until further notice, effective today (3/23/2020) at 7PM. Exceptions to this mandatory closure will only include tenants with exterior facing entrances or restaurants with carry-out and/or delivery services. Our top priority is protecting the health and safety of our guests, retailers, and employees. We will post updates to our social media pages and stories. Please follow us on Facebook or Instagram for more information.From Southern Hills Mall