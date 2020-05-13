Southern Hills Mall reopens its doors to the public

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a month and a half of being closed, Southern Hills Mall in Sioux City is open for business. Some shoppers said they were eager to see how different the mall would be.

“I kind of wanted to see how the process was, and just seeing what was going to be open and how businesses were trying to do with their precautions with the coronavirus,” Abigail Trimble said.

Other shoppers found it to be business as usual.

“I think it’s awesome. I come here and shop all the time. I have a mask if I want it, but I feel comfortable without wearing one,” shopper Mary Dahlin said.

“I’m excited it’s open and get things kind of get back to normalcy and interact with people,” another shopper Christian Knapp said.

Trimble said the stores she wanted to visit are still closed but she feels like the opening of the mall brings back some normalcy for her.

“I think a lot of people are obviously wanting to be cautious with opening and I’m sure that’s how store owners are approaching it but I’m kind of happy to see things go back to normal,” Trimble said.

The mall has placed lists of guidelines throughout the property.

In a statement to KCAU9, the mall’s general manager Matt Pawlowski said, “We will continue to work with local, state and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment and prevention of COVID-19, while finding safe and meaningful ways to aid the Siouxland community.”

The statement goes on to say that guests who do not follow the malls guidelines may be asked to leave. Each tenant at the mall will decide when it will re-open its doors.