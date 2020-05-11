Southern Hills Mall plans to reopen on Wednesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Southern Hills Mall has announced plans to reopen on Wednesday.

The mall’s hours will be Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Officials said the planned reopening dates for individual tenants may vary and guests are encouraged to call ahead.

They mention the mall will remain focused on providing a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

It has proactively implemented additions to the Code of Conduct, effective immediately and until further notice, in the continued need to address COVID-19.

The new additions include the following guidelines for guests:

Practice social distancing and stay at least six feet from other people.

Covering your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover is recommended.

Do not gather in groups.

Adhere to each individual tenant’s COVID-19 policies.

Adhere to all federal, state, and local regulations, recommendations, and mandates regarding COVID-19.

For more information on the Code of Conduct, click here and its posted in the mall.

Also, Southern Hills Mall’s rigorous disinfectant and cleaning practices will continue to be performed many times a day that includes periodically disinfecting areas that are most prone to the spread of germs.

They will have alcohol-based hand sanitizer dispensers located in highly-trafficked areas and walkways for public use.

The mall said its management is meeting with housekeeping every day and monitoring the hand sanitizer supply to make sure that all dispensers are stocked.

“We are inspired by the resilience of our community and look forward to safely welcoming back our guests. We will continue to work with local, state, and federal agencies to do all we can in order to contribute to the containment, treatment, and prevention of COVID-19,” said Matt Pawlowski, General Manager at Southern Hills Mall.

Officials said while the mall transitions to reopening during this unprecedented time, more than ever, it’s embracing its role as a community partner by finding unique ways to transform its space for social good.

For more information on the Southern Hills Mall and its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, follow their Facebook and Instagram pages for the most up-to-date information.