Southeast SD woman dies after striking train

SCOTLAND, S.D. (KCAU) - A woman has died Thursday after crashing into a train in southeast South Dakota.

The crash occurred Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. at a railroad crossing on Highway 75 near Scotland, South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

They said that a 21-year-old woman was driving a van south on Highway 75 when she collided with a Burlington Northern train.

She was the only person involved and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.