Local News

Southeast SD woman dies after striking train

Posted: Jan 04, 2019 03:46 PM CST

Updated: Jan 04, 2019 03:46 PM CST

SCOTLAND, S.D. (KCAU) - A woman has died Thursday after crashing into a train in southeast South Dakota. 

The crash occurred Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. at a railroad crossing on Highway 75 near Scotland, South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. 

They said that a 21-year-old woman was driving a van south on Highway 75 when she collided with a Burlington Northern train. 

She was the only person involved and was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected