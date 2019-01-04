Southeast SD woman dies after striking train
SCOTLAND, S.D. (KCAU) - A woman has died Thursday after crashing into a train in southeast South Dakota.
The crash occurred Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. at a railroad crossing on Highway 75 near Scotland, South Dakota, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
They said that a 21-year-old woman was driving a van south on Highway 75 when she collided with a Burlington Northern train.
She was the only person involved and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.
