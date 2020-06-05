Southbound Virginia Street at Interstate 29 to be closed

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Southbound Virginia Street at Interstate 29 will be closed for part of the weekend.
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, construction work will be taking place starting Saturday at 6 a.m. and going until Sunday at noon, weather pending.
Anyone using southbound Virgina Street to southbound I-29 will have to take an alternate route.
All other roadways will remain open.
