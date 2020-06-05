Southbound Virginia Street at Interstate 29 to be closed

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Southbound Virginia Street at Interstate 29 will be closed for part of the weekend.

According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, construction work will be taking place starting Saturday at 6 a.m. and going until Sunday at noon, weather pending.

Anyone using southbound Virgina Street to southbound I-29 will have to take an alternate route.

All other roadways will remain open.

Latest Local Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories