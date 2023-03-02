SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Highway 75 exit ramp has reopened after a crash Thursday morning.

The southbound exit ramp from Highway 75 to Gordon Drive reopened around 10:15 a.m., according to the Iowa DOT.

The crash happened around 9 a.m., and the exit was blocked due to a crash.

Multiple responders were at the scene. An official at the scene told KCAU 9 there was only one person in the car.

Responders were seen taking one person to an ambulance. Authorities have not reported on the condition of the victim.

This is a developing situation and we’ll update as we learn more.