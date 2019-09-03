South Sioux’s annual doggy dip raises money for local animal shelters

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — As South Sioux City’s Auquplex pool celebrates the end of another a swim-year, local canines are taking advantage of the empty waters.

On Monday, Siouxland dogs getting their paws wet at the annual doggy dip.

Dozens of pups coming out to swim while raising money for local animal shelters.

“Nothing signifies the end of summer like the dogs taking over the pool. Money that’s raised in donations is being split by Noah’s Hope and the Siouxland Humane Society. It goes towards giving a voice to the voiceless, taking care of medical care, food things of that sort and finding all these great animals homes,” said Dawn Heiser a Humane Society volunteer.

And with that, it looks like the dog days of summer have officially come to an end.