South Sioux YMCA celebrates summer kick-off

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – With summer right around the corner, pools are starting to open throughout Siouxland.

Over in South Sioux City, The Norm Waitt YMCA held their summer kick off event Saturday, May 25th. Families played in the two indoor pools, and participated in activities to win prizes such as summer pool passes.

YMCA staff said they’ve got much more in store for those who plan on stopping by for some summer fun.

“We’re so excited; it’s going to be a great summer. We have lots planned. I’m very excited, and my team is also really excited as well,” Aquatics Complex Manager Marie Sitz said.