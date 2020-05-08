South Sioux schools teachers shown appreciation with drive-thru breakfast

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – South Sioux City school administrators came together to honor its teachers Thursday.

Principles, school board members and volunteers organized a drive-thru breakfast for teachers and their families. Staff handed out boxed breakfast, juice and coffee.

Superintendent Todd Strom said they served over 400 teachers across the district. He says its been a stressful and challenging time and he just wants teachers to know how appreciated they are.

“We just appreciate them now more than ever. We want them to know were all in this together, and we’re behind them. I hope they feel that, but today is just a way to give back a little bit.” said Strom.

Strom said he’s grateful everyone was able to see each other in person even though they still had to practice social distancing.