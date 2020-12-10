South Sioux City Police searching for shoplifting suspects

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The South Sioux City Police Department (SSCPD) is searching for multiple shoplifting suspects.

According to the SSCPD, authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest who shoplifted from a business.

If you have any information of the suspects, the public is asked to contact Officer Heinemann at 402-494-7555 or message the SSCPD Facebook page.

You can watch the full video of the suspects below.