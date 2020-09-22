South Sioux man sentenced to prison for sexual photos, videos of minors

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A South Sioux City man has been sentenced to prison after being convicted of taking photos and videos girls while they were asleep.

Tuesday in Dakota County District Court, Richard Hastings, 27, was sentenced to 15-20 years in prison. He will also have to register as a sex offender for 25 years. Hastings was convicted of third-degree sexual assault of a child and possession of visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct. The charges are a Class IIIA and Class IIA felony respectively.

The charges stem from a report in January in which Hasting had a video on his cell phone portraying a 10 and 13-year-old displaying sexually explicit conduct, according to Dakota County Attorney Kim Watson.

Court documents said Hastings took photos and videos of his girlfriend’s children while they slept and removed their underwear and touched them.

The South Sioux City police investigated the case and Deputy County Attorney Melinda Wicks prosecuted the case. Hasting pleaded guilty on July 21.

“I praise the throurough and meticulous work of the law enforcement officers involved who acted quickly and effectively to investigate this matter.” Watson said.

She added that she commends the sentencing, saying it shows the types of offenses will not be tolerated.

Watson also said anyone who suspects sexual or physical abuse of children to report the cases to law enforcement and the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 800-652-1999.

