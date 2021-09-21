South Sioux Homecoming royalty spend quality time with elementary kids

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — It’s Homecoming week in South Sioux City, and those up for royalty are finding ways to give back.

Members of the South Sioux City Homecoming court spent time with kids in the elementary students eating lunch, playing at recess and reading to future Cardinals.

The activity gave the high schoolers a chance to relive their younger days but also a chance to be role models for the next generation.

“It’s really important because they look at us as role models and its memories that they take with them, we do as well and just to spend that quailty time with them and cherish with them. “

“So these kids can see where they’re going and what they can plan and let us talk to them, just share our experiences with them about school,” said Tyler Knowles.

Friday’s Homecoming game will be against Omaha Northwest.