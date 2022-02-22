SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — People at the Norm Waitt Senior YMCA held a “Twosday” celebration.

The YMCA encouraged people to swim 2,222 yards in the pool on Tuesday.

The YMCA Aquatics Director Sarah Deming said the YMCA is always looking for fun ways to keep people engaged.

“People love things that push them to do more. So I heard about this date coming up and thought what if we did something fun with the numbers and came up with a challenge?” Deming said.

The vent started at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning and 11 swimmers signed up despite the weather.