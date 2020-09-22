South Sioux City woman sentenced to jail on charge of contributing to child delinquency

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A South Sioux City woman was sentenced to jail for contributing to the delinquency of a child after authorities discovered a text exchange with a student agreeing to have relations with them to sell prescription drugs.

Candice Davis, 37, was sentenced to 355 days in jail by Dakota County Court Judge Douglas Luebe on a charge related to text messages she exchanged with a minor.

Court documents stated that on March 4, South Sioux City (SSC) police received information about a possible sexual relationship between a student and a paraprofessional at South Sioux City Community Schools Gateway to Learning.

An officer with Nebraska State Probation discovered text messages on a student’s phone that were exchanged with someone named Candice.

Officials said the texts included Davis asking the student to sell the prescription pills, and the student responded he wouldn’t sell without a service fee. The service fee was determined to be in sexual nature. Davis elaborated in their texts, saying, at her last teaching job, she had sexual relations with someone on her desk while noting the other person wasn’t any of her ex-husbands.

The probation officer took photos of the text exchange. The student was then interviewed by an officer with SSC police where he confirmed the texts were to and from Davis. Davis was the owner of the phone number. When was asked to come to the Law Enforcement Center for an interview, she declined and asked for her lawyer before being arrested.

Davis entered a plea of no contest to the charge on July 21.

