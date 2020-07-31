South Sioux City woman sentenced for neglecting dog

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A South Sioux City woman was sentenced on Wednesday for abandoning her dog in December of 2019.

According to the South Sioux City Police Department (SSCPD) Facebook page, Dakota County Attorney Kim Watson made the announcement that Cristal Zamorano was ordered to pay a fine, court costs, restitution to animal control for housing and feeding the animal, restitution to the veterinarian for necessary treatment of the animal. She is also banned from owning, possessing, or residing with any animal for a period of one year.

Zamorano appeared for sentencing before the Dakota County Court Judge on the charge of abandonment or cruel neglect of an animal and entered a no-contest plea to that charge on Wednesday.

The police department said the misdemeanor charge stemmed from an incident that happened in South Sioux City on December 24, 2019, when witnesses saw a dog running loose and could see the dog’s ribs and vertebrae.

Authorities were unable to catch the dog but called the Law Enforcement Center while keeping the dog in their sight until officers arrived.

The officers didn’t see any food or water in the yard of the residence where the dog appeared to live and no one answered the door. Animal Control was able to catch the dog and identify Zamorano as the owner.

The dog was surrendered to Animal Control and has since recovered to a healthy weight and been adopted.

