SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The City of South Sioux City said new pink postcards highlighting a tax increase will be sent out after previous versions had incorrect information.

The pink postcards had been sent out by the Dakota County Assessor regarding a proposed tax rate increase for South Sioux City taxpayers, adding that the formula used for the estimated taxes was wrong.

The city said that the city tax rate did drop more than 7% this year, going from .43250 in 2021 to .400518 in 2022. Most South Sioux City households or businesses should actually see a drop in city taxes unless they “received significant property valuation increases from the county assessor,” the city stated.

If you want to figure out the estimated taxes using the correct formula, you can click here.

In an example incorrect postcard, city officials said the red box should show “$107.30” and the blue box should show “-$8.55” denoting a decrease of $8.55 in taxes.

A public meeting about the tax increase will be held on September 26 at 6 p.m. at the South Sioux City High School Library.

The city said it spoke with the State of Nebraska Department of Revenue and the Dakota County Assessor about it, and corrected pink postcards are being mailed out Tuesday. Residents should receive the new postcards next week.

Anyone with questions regarding school information, also listed as SSC 22-0011 on the postcard, can call 402-494-2425. Those with questions regarding the city can call 402-454-7594.