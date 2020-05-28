South Sioux City to reopen city buildings in June

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – South Sioux City is planning to reopen all of its city buildings by the beginning of June.

Effective June 1, all city buildings will be reopened for public use by appointment.

During the month of June, the public is asked to continue to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing when entering a city building.

Throughout the month, restrooms will not be open to the public.

Hours of all buildings will remain the same.

Outdoor sports and recreation areas will be available but the city is encouraging folks to use caution where practical and maintain social distancing.

For the benefit of players and fans, sponsored sports teams will need to sign a waiver to use city facilities.

City council meetings will be held online in June and the general public is welcome to attend in person. The city says anyone who attends the meetings must wear a mask and distance themselves from others.

Council meetings are aired live for the convenience of the public.

South Sioux City is also encouraging folks to enroll in testnebraska.com.

