SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — South Sioux City will soon be getting the first plastic road in the state of Nebraska, the City said in an email.

“South Sioux City is excited with the announcement regarding Nebraska Environmental Trust funding for the first plastic road in the state. The project is reflective of an innovative council and leadership while enhancing our environment,” says Mayor Rod Koch.

Plastic roads are a worldwide initiative where communities integrate plastic with asphalt to pave roads, a release said.

In South Sioux City, the project aims to pave a gravel road along John Douangdara Dog Park, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, the Korean War Memorial, Freedom Rock, and the Bud and Doris Day Interpretive Center.

The project aims to combine problem waste plastic such as bags, water bottles, straws, and fast-food containers into asphalt for roads.

The project is scheduled to be completed this year. The city did not provide a cost amount for the project but did say they received a $492,406 award from the Nebraska Environmental Trust.