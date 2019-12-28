South Sioux City tennis center prepares for official opening in January

Local News

by: KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – For Siouxlanders looking for a place to play some tennis, a new court will soon be ready for its first match.

The First Serve Tennis Center in South Sioux City served the first ball on Friday with the official opening set for January 6.

The construction for the $1.5 million facility began back in May.

The tennis center has three indoor courts that meet Division I college standards.

The President of the Siouxland Tennis Association says it’ll serve more than just tennis balls.

“We figure we’re going to be drawing from many miles away, it’s going to be a real magnet. It’s going to give an opportunity for kids of all ages, people of all ages to learn tennis, to play year-round,” says Wes Michaelson, Siouxland tennis association president

The center will provide leagues, tournaments, and tennis lessons for all ages in the community.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories