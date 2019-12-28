South Sioux City tennis center prepares for official opening in January

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – For Siouxlanders looking for a place to play some tennis, a new court will soon be ready for its first match.

The First Serve Tennis Center in South Sioux City served the first ball on Friday with the official opening set for January 6.

The construction for the $1.5 million facility began back in May.

The tennis center has three indoor courts that meet Division I college standards.

The President of the Siouxland Tennis Association says it’ll serve more than just tennis balls.

“We figure we’re going to be drawing from many miles away, it’s going to be a real magnet. It’s going to give an opportunity for kids of all ages, people of all ages to learn tennis, to play year-round,” says Wes Michaelson, Siouxland tennis association president

The center will provide leagues, tournaments, and tennis lessons for all ages in the community.