South Sioux City teenager taking plea deal in July 2019 fatal hit and run

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A South Sioux City teenager charged with supplying alcohol to a woman who pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a pedestrian with her vehicle is taking a plea deal.

Joel Perea Duenas, 19, is pleading guilty to a charge of procuring alcohol for a minor, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

He originally faced a felony charge of procuring alcohol for a minor resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

According to the plea deal, Perea Duenas will be sentenced to 10 days in jail and 12 months probation.

During the plea hearing, he admitted that on the night of the fatal accident, Maria Gonzalez-Diego was at his house drinking tequila.

Gonzalez-Diego faces up to 50 years in prison.

