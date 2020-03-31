South Sioux City teachers hold parade to show how much they miss their students

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – Students from the South Sioux City School District had a visit from some of their teachers on Tuesday.

The teachers and staff took part in the growing trend of holding a teacher parade. More than 200 South Sioux City teachers drove all around town to tell their students how much they miss them.

The district is holding five different parades for each of their five schools, making sure teachers pass through where all of their students live.

“We usually never get to see them during this time we mostly have to be stuck at home and that type of stuff,” said Esteban Becerra Ramierez, a South Sioux City school student.

Students in South Sioux City don’t know at this point when they will be able to return to their classes this year.