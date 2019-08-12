South Sioux City teachers gear up for the first day of school

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)- While many Siouxland kids still have a few days left of summer break, Monday was the first day back for teachers in South Sioux City Community Schools. The district opens its doors for students K-12 on Thursday.

“I’m not ready for school to start I love summer,” said Ava Henri.

Some Siouxland kids who are about to head back to the classroom had mixed reactions.

“Summers been fun but I’m ready to see my friends,” said Rahyker Pickinpaugh.

Teachers in the South Sioux City school district are taking these next few days to train and get their classrooms ready for the first day of school.

“There are some online communications tools that we’re sharing with them district-wide. There’s some training regarding our electronic grading book, and of course there’s some time to work in their classrooms and get everything ready to go,” said Superintendent Todd Strom with the

South Sioux City community schools.

Erica Heying is a fourth-grade teacher at Cardinal Elementary and she is one of many teachers putting in a lot of time and effort into their classroom.

“Honestly, it’s hours upon hours of set up from not only the cute decorating side of things but just being organized and having enough of everything supplies and everything for every student,” said Heying.

According to a study by the National Center of Education Statistics, teachers on average spend $480 a year on their classrooms.

“I’ve actually spent quite a bit of my own money. It’s not things that I have to have. It’s things that I want. I want students to sit and relax in my book corner in a comfy chair and making reading enjoyable, so yeah I’ve spent money on bean bag chairs and just cozy rugs and pillows, things like that,” said Heying.

While it is an investment of her own money, Heying hopes these extra items pay off by creating a warm and welcoming place for her students to learn.

“Not only is it a comforting atmosphere and environment, but you come every day with a smile on your face your always greeting them and yeah just forming that relationship with them,” said Heying.

Some teachers are branching out to the community to help invest in classrooms this year with amazon wishlists or go fund pages to help offset the expenses. Adopt a Classroom, Amazon (search teacher wishlist), Donors Choose, and GoFundMe.