SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Teachers at South Sioux City Middle School celebrated their newly remodeled kitchen.

Over winter break, the Reaching Independence Through Structured Environments Program received new equipment and a new look. Rise focuses on teaching students domestic, community and recreational skills.

Jessie Hammond, a lead teacher for the Rise Program in South Sioux City Middle School said the kitchen was a needed renovation.

“We had a pretty outdated kitchen, it was also not handicap accessible, so now all of our students have access to a stove, a countertop, a sink. And they are able to do all our domestic tasks as independently as possible,” said Hammond.

Hammond said the students love the new look and equipment in the kitchen.