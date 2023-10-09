SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — The City of South Sioux City, Nebraska officially has a new fire chief.

On Monday, Doug Koopman was sworn in as the new head of the South Sioux City Fire Department. He spent 34 and a half years at the Henderson Fire Department in Henderson, Nevada and he is originally from Siouxland.

Chief Koopman spoke about why he decided to come back to Nebraska.

“This is really something because there is just something about a small-town atmosphere and, and being a part of a community. Whereas you can actually have a personal commitment into the, into the community that you’re with or you get to know people, you get to know their families, you get to see them out and about and just have total access to them and that’s just something you don’t see in the bigger cities,” Koopman said.

Chief Koopman has been on the job for about six weeks.