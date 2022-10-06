SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — You can add South Sioux City to the list of schools in Siouxland that are in search of a new superintendent.

South Sioux City superintendent Todd Strom, currently in his 6th year with the school, will be retiring effective June 30, 2023.

He was elevated to the position in January 2017 after Vernon Fischer stepped down from the spot.

On the district’s website, the Board of Education said that it is committed to conducting a national search for the next superintendent. The district will be utilizing the Hazard, Yong, Attea and Associates (HYA) search firm to assist with the find a new superintendent.

Applications for the position can be found here.