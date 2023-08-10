SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Some kids in Siouxland had to say goodbye to summer fun and head back to school.

Over in South Sioux City, students headed back to school at Cardinal Elementary.

Sioux City students are still on summer break and are expected to go back to school on August 23. Other Iowa schools, including Bishop Heelan, Siouxland Christian, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, and Woodbury Central CSD will start on Aug. 23.

In South Dakota, Dakota Valley School District in North Sioux City will hold its first day for grades 6-12 on Aug. 16 with Grades JK-5 starting on Aug. 18. Elk Point-Jefferson will also start on Aug. 16.